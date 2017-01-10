BAFTA Awards 2017 Nominations: Meryl Streep Earns 15th Nod After Donald Trump Brands Her ‘Overrated’

The golden season continues! La La Land leads the pack for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ movie awards after nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 10.
The Damien Chazelle-directed romantic musical, which stars Ryan Goslingand Emma Stone, was recognized in 11 categories, including Best Film. (La La Land won seven Golden Globes on Sunday, making it the first film to take home the most wins by a single film.) Arrival and Nocturnal Animals tied in second with nine nominations and Manchester by the Sea earned six, with Globe victor Casey Affleck snagging a nod for Best Actor.
Meryl Streep also came out on top. The three-time Oscar winner, 67, was nominated for her 15th BAFTA award, one day after President-elect Donald Trump called her “overrated.” The mogul, 70, tweeted about the star after she slammed him during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. Without uttering his name, she called Trump out for mocking New York Times investigative reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint condition, during a rally in 2015.
“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth,” Streep said on Sunday night. “It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”
Read the complete list of BAFTA nominations below:
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Director
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford
Original Screenplay
Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake – Paul Laverty
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Adapted Screenplay
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion – Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford
Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
Film Not in the English Language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
Documentary
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner