BAFTA Awards 2017 Nominations: Meryl Streep Earns 15th Nod After Donald Trump Brands Her ‘Overrated’

The golden season continues! La La Land leads the pack for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ movie awards after nominations were announced on Tuesday, January 10.

The Damien Chazelle-directed romantic musical, which stars Ryan Goslingand Emma Stone, was recognized in 11 categories, including Best Film. (La La Land won seven Golden Globes on Sunday, making it the first film to take home the most wins by a single film.) Arrival and Nocturnal Animals tied in second with nine nominations and Manchester by the Sea earned six, with Globe victor Casey Affleck snagging a nod for Best Actor.

Meryl Streep also came out on top. The three-time Oscar winner, 67, was nominated for her 15th BAFTA award, one day after President-elect Donald Trump called her “overrated.” The mogul, 70, tweeted about the star after she slammed him during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. Without uttering his name, she called Trump out for mocking New York Times investigative reporter Serge F. Kovaleski, who suffers from a congenital joint condition, during a rally in 2015.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective, and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth,” Streep said on Sunday night. “It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it. I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Read the complete list of BAFTA nominations below:

Best Film

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Director

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford

Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake – Paul Laverty

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay

Arrival – Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridge – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion – Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

Film Not in the English Language

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

Documentary

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes on Blindness

Weiner