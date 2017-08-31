Both Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line were confused by ‘H.O.L.Y’ lyrics

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is a huge fan of the song “H.O.L.Y.” by Florida Georgia Line. But on CMT Crossroads it was revealed he didn’t know it was an acronym for “High on Loving You.”

McLean said at first he didn’t realize it was an acronym. But he said, “I listened to it and then I’m like, ‘Oh!’ Light bulb.”

The song appeared on FGL’s third album “Dig Your Roots.” And while it was a smashing success, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley had a confession of their own.

Hubbard said, “I’m not gonna’ lie. I had that same experience a few listens in. It wasn’t first listen for me.”

His bandmate Kelley said, “I’ve got to come clean, too. The first time I heard it, I literally thought… I thought it was ‘Your holy, holy, holy. Hi, I’m loving you.’”

The Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line then collaborated to treated fans to a new version of ‘H.O.L.Y.”

CMT Crossroads airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CMT.

