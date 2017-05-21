The Backpack Kid: Who Is Katy Perry’s ‘SNL’ Scene-Stealing Dancer?

If you watched Saturday Night Live last night, you’re probably remembering one person above the rest: The Backpack Kid. Upstaging Katy Perry – not an easy thing to do – and a bevy of gorgeously attired drag queens and club types, the stone-faced boy took the stage well into Perry’s “Swish Swish,” and proceeded to mesmerize everyone with his lightning fast, stiff-armed dance moves.

The kid’s name is Russell Horning, a 15-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia boy who goes by the Instagram name “Russell Got Barzz.” He certainly dazzled Perry, who earlier Saturday coaxed a smile from him when she tried – and failed – to copy his moves at 30 Rock. Check it out:

Horning’s Instagram account (“Disclaimer: I can’t dance lol” and “Ending racism”) had 499,000 followers as of Sunday afternoon, but that should change.

“Imma really miss this place back to Atlanta I go,” he posted Sunday with a short video clip of New York City.

