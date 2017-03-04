‘Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky Marries Kevin Manno

Ali Fedotowsky is a Bachelorette no more -- the former reality star is a married woman!

Fedotowsky tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Kevin Manno, on Friday at the Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes, California, a waterfront hotel just outside of Los Angeles, ET has learned.

ET sat down with Fedotowsky in January, where she opened up about planning her big day.

"I'm trying to write my vows right now, and I'm trying not to use the words, 'You're my best friend,' but like, it's so true," she gushed of Manno, with whom she shares 7-month-old daughter Molly.

Molly had a big role in her parent's wedding as well, serving as flower girl.

"We're so excited! I'm actually searching online for a little wagon for my niece to pull down the aisle to bring her down," Fedotowsky revealed, adding that their dog, Owen, would also play a special part in the event.

As for the blonde beauty's wedding must-haves, she said a live band and an open bar were at the top of the list.

"We just want people to have fun," she explained, before noting that they kept the guest list small, at around 85 to 95 people.

"Kaley [Cuoco] will be at the wedding, but not in the wedding party," she shared. "My wedding party is two people… my sister and my best friend."

Cuoco wasn't the only famous face on the guest list, as Fedotowsky said she sent out invites to a few members of Bachelor Nation -- including Jillian Harris, Sean and Catherine Lowe, Trista and Ryan Sutter, and Andi Dorfman.

