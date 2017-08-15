How 'Bachelor in Paradise' Addressed the DeMario Jackson & Corinne Olympios Sex Scandal on the Season 4 Premiere

After two months of mounting anticipation, the Bachelor in Paradise season 4 premiere is here — and it’s diving straight into Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson‘s sex scandal.

In case you’re not caught up, the beloved Bachelor/ette spin-off has placed alums in an elaborate game of romantic musical chairs in Mexico every summer since 2014. This season, however, things took a sharp turn after a sexual encounter occurred between Olympios, 24, and Jackson, 30, both of whom had been drinking heavily all day. Warner Bros. subsequently suspended production on the show and launched an internal investigation into “allegations of misconduct,” which was later cleared after they deemed nothing improper had occurred. Production soon resumed — this time without Olympios and Jackson. (For more on the scandal and its aftermath, here’s everything you need to know.)

On Monday’s season premiere, the incident was addressed within the first few minutes — here’s how it all went down.

SPOILER ALERT: The following story will reveal details from Monday’s season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise.

The two-hour opener kicked off with longtime host Chris Harrison welcoming fans to a “new season of Bachelor in Paradise” — the one that “looked like it might not happen.”

Harrison then acknowledged the show’s decision to suspend production after two and a half days of shooting, admitting that it was an “extraordinarily stressful and emotional time for our cast and all of our crew.” With that, he introduced the episode, which began with footage that was filmed pre-scandal.

At first, it seemed like a classic first day in Paradise: One by one, the cast of men and women trickled in and began getting to know each other. Jackson, who had gotten himself into hot water after it was revealed he had a girlfriend during Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette, knew a “hostile” reception might be awaiting him, and he wasn’t wrong — but he insisted he had every intention of showing a “different side” of himself.

“I wanted to come here to set everything straight and hopefully find the next Mrs. Jackson,” he said. “Because I’m a good guy. I swear, I’m like the sweetest guy in the world. I would love to ultimately fall in love. I can’t wait for that.”

Then came Olympios’ arrival — two glasses of champagne in hand and immediately branded the “life of the party” by her castmates.

“I personally am not ready to settle down,” she said. “I’m not rushing to find someone. I’m not going to jump on the first guy that shows me a little bit of attention. If you want to have this, you have to work real hard.”

But despite her intentions to take things slow, she and Jackson hit it off pretty much immediately after he approached her at the bar. Within minutes, the two were all over each other, hugging and touching, with Jackson massaging her back, picking her up and twirling her around in the air.

“Corinne and I, man — it’s extremely natural,” said Jackson. “I feel it.”

Sparks continued to fly between the two and their fellow cast members began to pick up on it, with Raven Gates even jokingly asking at one point if they might “get engaged.” At 4:30 p.m., Olympios first jumped into the pool with her clothes on, leading Jackson by the hand.

