Baby on the Way for Cameron Douglas

Cameron Douglas is going to be a dad.

The 38-year-old son of actor Michael Douglas is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Viviane Thibes, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“Everyone is thrilled for him,” says the source, adding, “Michael is looking forward to being a grandfather.”

Cameron and Thibes — a 39-year-old yoga instructor originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil — were first spotted together in August 2016, when they were photographed walking hand-in-hand through New York City.

Aside from her practice and certification in Jivamukti yoga, Thibes is also an actress, having received a bachelor’s degree in film at Hunter College in N.Y.C. and going on to star in a 2008 Brazilian film titled La riña.

The baby news comes a little over a year after Cameron was released from prison after almost seven years. He received a five-year sentence for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine, and a subsequent sentence extension after he confessed to smuggling drugs into prison.

“Cameron is fine. He has not relapsed,” Cameron’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman told PEOPLE in June after Cameron tested positive for having marijuana in his system while on probation in April and May.

“I feel thoroughly blessed. I have a beautiful and loving family who has faithfully supported me every step of the way, believing in me and refusing to give up in the face of one bleak adversity after the next,” Cameron wrote in an essay from prison for The Huffington Post in 2013. “I feel in the deepest recesses of my heart that there is a beautiful purpose hidden along this painful journey.”

In July, Michael, 72, and Cameron were spotted out and about together in L.A., with the latter in town to visit his 100-year-old grandfather Kirk after getting permission to travel out of New York during his May court appearance.

The baby on the way will be Michael’s first grandchild. He is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones and the couple are parents to son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14.