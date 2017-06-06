Baby Girl on the Way for Daphne Oz

The rumors are true — Daphne Oz is pregnant … again!

The Chew co-host, 31, confirmed the happy news on her Instagram page Tuesday, and shared a sweet shot of her burgeoning belly (on full display while smooching husband John Jovanovic).

“Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The pair are already parents to daughter Philomena Bijou, 3, and son Jovan Jr., 17 months.

“Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!!” Oz wrote in her Instagram caption while also noting the rumors about her possible pregnancy.

During a fun segment on The Chew, Oz took her turn decoding a common phrase. “That sangria looks so good, but I’m on a cleanse this week,” she says. “Essentially, I’m pregnant … but really, I’m pregnant!”

After her co-workers and the audience erupt in cheer, Oz jokes, “I feel like America knew — I feel like y’all knew! We are so excited.”

Drum roll, please...@DaphneOz is PREGNANT! Check out her beautiful and touching announcement! We love ya, Daph!!  pic.twitter.com/ICininnJCj — The Chew (@thechew) June 6, 2017

“I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!!” she wrote.

Oz, a New York Times bestselling author, is the oldest child of television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz and recently became a brand ambassador for Dress Barn.