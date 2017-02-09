Whitney Port Is Pregnant!

Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman are both “sooooo excited” and for good reason — the couple is expecting their first child!

The Hills star revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday that she is pregnant.

“Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!” Port, 31, captioned an Instagram photo of herself donning a white, rolled up T-shirt and lacy underwear while showing off her adorable baby bump.

“DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge,” the post continued. “Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!”

In a blog post shared Thursday, Port admitted that the couple was “a bit shocked” to learn that they were going to be parents this year, but added that she “can’t wait to be a Mom.”

“When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person. This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!” the blog post reads.

The post continues: “I peed on a stick and now I’m going to be a Mom! Timmy and I were a bit shocked, but so excited to begin this journey. I’ll be posting some videos and pictures along the way, so you guys can be a part of everything. It’s been such an interesting and trying but amazing journey already. I can’t wait to share my experience AND learn so much from all of you! I can’t wait to be a Mom, but the fact that there is another person inside there is seriously crazy!”

Port married Rosenman — a former producer on The Hills spin-off The City — in November 2015.

News of Port’s pregnancy comes just a month after fellow Hills costar Lauren Conrad announced that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child.