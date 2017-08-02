Aziz Ansari Quits the Internet in Hopes of a Better Life and Love

The mastermind behind Master of None, Aziz Ansari, is giving the inside scoop on his private affairs. He told GQ he has completely deleted the internet, Twitter, Instagram, and email from his phone and laptop. For those keeping track, that’s basically everything except texting.

Once the shock of going analog faded, Ansari found his new way of life refreshing.

“When I first took the browser off my phone, I’m like, ‘How am I gonna look stuff up?’ But most of the sh*t you look up, it’s not stuff you need to know. It’s better to just sit and be in your own head for a minute. … It feels so much better than just reading the Internet and not remembering anything,” Aziz mused.

The Modern Romance author also was candid about the fact that he’s not dating anyone currently but that his internet cleanse is a good move for both his love and professional lives.

“I’m not trying to get into a relationship right away,” Aziz admitted. “I’m trying to get mature and evolve as a person. Even cutting out the Internet and social media stuff, and reading more, is a good step in the right direction.”

Even though the world traveler admits he would ideally like to be in a loving relationship, his optimism that love will come his way is intact. In spite of all-around worldliness, his parameters for his future romance are markedly simple:

“[My dream girl is] someone I would be thrilled to do nothing with who would be as equally thrilled to do nothing with me.”

