Audrey Hepburn’s Personal Belongings Are Up for Auction

Audrey Hepburn is considered a fashion icon and Hollywood legend, known for her critically acclaimed role as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, as the endearing Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, and for her Academy Award-winning performance in Roman Holiday.

Christie’s in London recently announced that it will auction Hepburn’s personal collection on Sept. 27 alongside an online sale that will be open for bidding Sept. 19 through Oct. 3.

The auction marks the first time Hepburn’s personal items have been offered for sale, including a blue cloqué silk cocktail dress that Givenchy designed for her in 1966, signature ballet flats in a rainbow of colors that are expected to fetch at least $1,900, a Burberry trench coat with a starting estimate of $7,595, and a cigarette lighter engraved “For My Fair Lady, Gene Allen, December 1963.”

A blue satin Givenchy cocktail dress worn by Audrey Hepburn. More

A selection of Audrey Hepburn’s ballet flats. More

An engraved cigarette lighter. More

Hepburn’s annotated film scripts from Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Charade will also be up for sale, with estimates starting at nearly $76,000 and nearly $19,000, respectively. Hepburn’s personal archive of photographs from her life and formal portraits by major photographers will also be auctioned.

During her illustrious career, Hepburn won three BAFTAs. In 1994, after her death, she became one of only 12 people in history to win Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Academy awards. Hepburn later devoted her time to UNICEF and was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992 in recognition of her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Hepburn died in 1993 at the age of 63.

