Attention, world: Leave Gabrielle Union alone when she's buying tampons

Usually we roll our eyes at celebrities griping about how hard it is to be famous, but Gabrielle Union has given us pause. That’s because she had us at … buying tampons.

The Being Mary Jane star, who’s married to (and takes fabulous trips with) Dwyane Wade, says in a new interview that your run-of-the-mill trip to the drugstore is a whole different thing when you’re a star. She details to Health magazine how people look in her basket — and have opinions about what they see.

“It’s impossible to go buy tampons as a known person because people are like, ‘Oh, super plus, huh? Heavy flow?'” Union tells the mag. “They want to know those intimate details, and what is more intimate than something that literally goes inside my vagina? Whenever I go into a drugstore — flop sweat! Much less, if I have an itch and I need to buy Monistat.”

Even drugstore employees have something to say — a pharmacist no less!

“When me and D were dating and I was getting my birth control, the pharmacist was like, ‘When are you guys gonna have kids?’ I was like, ‘No time soon,’ waving the packet.”





Union is full of candid thoughts in the interview. For example, one of the main reasons she works out is, “Knowing that there are people who cannot wait to circle your fat and draw an arrow to it. … Fearing ‘Stars, they’re just like us! Look at their cellulite!’ — that keeps me in the gym.”

And then there was what she listed as her favorite end-of-the-day treat. “This might sound weird, but I come home and I sit on the toilet and I don’t want to be rushed,” she said. “I want to play my Words With Friends, scan Twitter, scroll through Instagram.” We fought hard against the visual for that.

Union says these types of funny stories will be included in her upcoming book, We’re Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True, which is a collection of essays that comes out in October. In addition to tampon talk, she’ll write about her home life, being a stepmom, and things she’s learned during her 20-year career.

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: