Ashton Kutcher Says He’s ‘So Proud’ of Natalie Portman for Speaking Out About ‘No Strings Attached’ Wage Gap

Ashton Kutcher may have made three times as much as Natalie Portman for the pair's 2011 romantic comedy, No Strings Attached, but he's proud of her for bringing the disparity to the spotlight.

The 38-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to support Portman's claim, praising her for speaking out on the gender wage gap in Hollywood.

WATCH: Natalie Portman Says Ashton Kutcher Was Paid Three Times More Than Her for 'No Strings Attached'

"So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!" he tweeted.

So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap! https://t.co/AV1uYY6KIe — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 11, 2017

RELATED: Felicity Jones Opens Up About Feminism, Pay Equality and 'Star Wars: Rogue One'

Portman, 35, revealed the disparity during a recent interview with Marie Claire.

"I knew and I went along with it, because there's this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood," she explained. "His was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more."

"I wasn't as pissed as I should have been," she added. "I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy."

Kutcher is definitely supportive of women's issues. In November, his website, A Plus, published a piece written by his wife, Mila Kunis, on Hollywood sexism.

RELATED: Gillian Anderson Says She Was Offered Half the Salary David Duchovny Was For 'X-Files' Revival

"Throughout my career, there have been moments when I have been insulted, sidelined, paid less, creatively ignored, and otherwise diminished based on my gender. And always, I tried to give people the benefit of the doubt; maybe they knew more, maybe they had more experience, maybe there was something I was missing," she wrote.

"I taught myself that, to succeed as a woman in this industry, I had to play by the rules of the boy's club," she explained. "But the older I got and the longer I worked in this industry, the more I realized that it's bulls**t! And, worse, that I was complicit in allowing it to happen."

See more in the video below.

Related Articles