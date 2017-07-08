Ashton Kutcher Admits He ‘Offended Some Folks’ After Posting About Women in Workplace

Ashton Kutcher's "live open dialogue" about women in the workplace isn't off to a great start.

The 39-year-old actor announced on Wednesday that he was planning a discussion about women in the workplace, and though he seemed well-intentioned, things quickly took a turn after he released a list of talking points on LinkedIn.

A few of Kutcher's proposed questions included: "What advice should we be giving to female entrepreneurs?" and "What are the Rules for dating in the work place? Flirting?" as well as "What are the clear red lines?"

Many users were offended by Kutcher's post, with Paradigm CEO Joelle Emereson writing, "Yikes. There are definitely *not* the right questions. Most rely on flawed assumptions and perpetuate problematic myths. Another user on Twitter asked, "HOW CAN THIS BE REAL?"

Kutcher clearly heard the messages loud and clear, taking to Twitter to thank viewers "for the feedback."

"Thank you everyone for the feedback on the questions I posted on LinkedIn. Good and bad. Already a learning experience," he admitted. "Looking to host an open live conversation on Monday morning on my FB page about gender equality in the work place."

"I've already offended some folks by asking the wrong questions. I'm certain given the sensitivity of the topic I will say other things wrong," he continued. "Hope we can find space to be wrong in the pursuit of getting it right."

The questions were clearly a misstep for Kutcher, who recently admitted to be amazed by the intelligence of his 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

"It's weird because girls advance apparently faster than boys," he said during an interview on The Tonight Show last month. "I didn't know this, but on research, like early childhood advancement. My daughter is like two and a half, she speaks three languages, she's got like Russian and Spanish and English. She actually understands and speaks them."

"The boy is just like a 'thuck.' Just a chunky, like, 'BAAHHH,'" he added of 7-month-old son Dimitri. "He sounds like a pterodactyl, and he's not coming around."

