Ashley Tisdale Explains That Duet With BFF Vanessa Hudgens

Ashley Tisdale has a lot going on. You might know her from the megahit Disney franchise High School Musical, but these days she’s an executive producer on the Freeform show Young & Hungry; she has her own makeup line called Illuminate; she runs her own production company, Blondie Girl Productions; and four months ago she relaunched her YouTube channel, which currently has 1.1 million subscribers.

With the exception of some old music videos and a trailer for High School Musical 3, the most popular video by far is her duet with her BFF and HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens, which has a whopping 17 million views.

The performance is part of Tisdale’s music sessions, which feature her covering a song she can’t stop listening to (in this case, Elle King’s “Ex’s & Oh’s”) and new arrangements courtesy of her musician hubby, Christopher French.

“With Vanessa specifically, I just wanted to make sure we weren’t singing a love song to each other,” Tisdale, 31, told Yahoo Celebrity, adding that Hudgens wanted it to be “superdark.” The end product definitely has a moody feel to it.

Tisdale’s last solo album was 2009’s Guilty Pleasure, and her absence from the music scene inspired her YouTube videos. “I do miss music, and I’ve been in and out of recording studios trying to find my sound and what I’d want to come out with,” she said. “And so this is kind of an organic way to bring back my music.”

Other videos on her YouTube channel include makeup tutorials, which are hugely popular across the platform but aren’t as easy to produce as they look. “The YouTubers have a specific way of doing it,” explained Tisdale, who recently partnered with Olay to promote their new DUO body cleanser. “I’m trying to multi-task and like, I’m showing you my makeup and trying to tell you something else! So I’m still learning.”

The rising beauty blogger might still be learning, but clearly her fans are OK with it.

