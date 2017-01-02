Ashley Olsen Displays PDA With New Boyfriend in St. Barts

Love means never having to dress up on vacation. Just ask Ashley Olsen, 30, who has been enjoying a relaxed dress code while on vacation with her 58-year-old financier beau, Richard Sachs, in St. Barts. Though not quite at yacht-jumping-off levels of excitement yet, the two took a stroll hand-in-hand in matching white tees – she in a vintage Bob Dylan shirt with a zip-up tied around her waist and oversize shades, he in a top bearing the logo of George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila line. That is, when he was wearing a shirt at all:

He was spotted giving Olsen a big squeeze earlier this week, and she returned the favor on this walk, giving him a shoulder rub on their walk around the island. And the couple is no stranger to PDA; they pretty much announced their relationship with a major smooch at a Brooklyn Nets game in October, where they double-dated (albeit across the aisle) with her twin Mary-Kate and her husband Olivier Sarkozy.

The two seemed so happy on their T-shirted outing that we are prepared to use these photos to kick off a gallery of their most joyful moments of 2017 to follow up on the 2016 edition.

