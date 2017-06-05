Ashley Graham Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed As A Teen Model

Sports Illustrated model, entrepreneur, and body activist Ashley Graham has made a living in front of the camera. However, in the July issue of Glamour magazine, Graham reveals the darker side of her profession.

Graham shared a story of an incident she encountered as a teenager on a photo shoot, “There was an incident on set of a campaign job when I was 17 years old — I haven’t told this story — and there was a photo assistant who was into me. He was like, ‘Hey, come here,’ and he led me into a closet. And I was like, ‘What?’ I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, ‘Grab it.’ And I was like, ‘No! That’s disgusting.’ I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out.”

While Graham didn’t report the sexual harassment at the time, she admitted, “I’ve seen him at jobs since. I even knew a girl he dated. I didn’t tell her because there was a voice in me that said, ‘Maybe he’s changed.’ It was my young mentality. But I told myself, ever since that incident, that I wasn’t going to allow someone at work to manipulate what I wanted to do on set. So any image that you see out there is one that I wanted to take.”

