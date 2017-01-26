Ashley Graham Proudly Displays Her Cellulite: ‘I’m Not Ashamed of a Few Lumps’

Ashley Graham continues to be a body positivity advocate.

In her latest Instagram post on Wednesday, the model proudly displayed her cellulite while lounging beachside in a leopard print bikini.

“I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein,” Graham, 28, wrote.

The America’s Next Top Model judge is currently in the Philippines ahead of Sunday’s Miss Universe telecast, for which she will be the backstage host for the second consecutive year.

This is hardly the first time Graham has broken boundaries and barriers while promoting body confidence.

“I’m using my body to let other women know that imperfections are okay, that cellulite, rolls, curves, all of it, things that jiggle that ‘shouldn’t be jiggling’ are okay,” she said in October 2015.

And in August 2016, Graham penned a Lenny Letter, writing, “I work out not to lose weight but to maintain my good health. I refuse to let others dictate how I live my life and what my body should look like for their own comfort. Any neither should you. Let’s worry about our own bodies.”