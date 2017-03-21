Arrests Made After Bodies Found in ‘Real Houseweives of New Jersey’ Star Kim DePaola’s Burned Car

Arrests have been made in the grizzly murder investigation involving Kim DePaola's car.

Paterson, New Jersey police said in a statement on Tuesday that they have arrested and charged two individuals -- 26-year-old Clarence Williams and 28-year-old Gerry Thomas -- with murder following the shooting and burning death of two men inside an Audi automobile owned by the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, and driven by her 27-year-old son, Christopher Camiscioli. Neither DePaola nor Camiscioli were in the vehicle when the crime occurred.

Police identified the two victims as Paterson locals Aaron Anderson, 27, and Antonio Vega, 25.

MORE: 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Star Kim DePaola's Car Involved in a Double Murder Investigation

On Tuesday, DePaola took to Instagram to again offer her condolences to the victim's families, writing, "My heart is heavy !! I am praying for the families , and babies left behind !! RIP."

This investigation is ongoing.

