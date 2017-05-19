‘Arrested Development’ Star Alia Shawkat Comes Out as Bisexual

Actress Alia Shawkat of Arrested Development fame said in a new interview that she identifies as bisexual.

Shawkat spoke to Out about her new movie Paint It Black, and when the magazine asked about her recently portraying Ilana Glazer’s look-alike lover on Broad City, she said, “I was a tomboy growing up, and I remember my mom asking me when I was 10, ‘Are you attracted to boys or girls?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ Now I consider myself bisexual, and I think balancing my male and female energies has been a big part of me growing as an actor.”

One of her Arrested Development castmates is Portia de Rossi, who’s married to Ellen DeGeneres. The magazine asked if de Rossi’s experience had influenced her at all, but Shawkat said her identity was more informed by growing up in L.A. and being exposed to gay artists.

Shawkat has not previously been outspoken about her sexuality but says that the current political climate had inspired her: “As a woman, an Arab-American, and a member of the LGBTQ community, I have to use whatever voice I have.”

