Arnold Schwarzenegger May Be Back in Politics, Reportedly Making a Senate Run

Arnold Schwarzenegger might be setting his sights on a political comeback.

Insiders told Politico that this time, the former California governor is considering running for the U.S. Senate. Schwarzenegger can run as a Republican or as an independent in 2018, which is the same year when Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein will be up for reelection.

Serving under President Trump would be interesting, to say the least. The two have already publicly feuded over Celebrity Apprentice — a show that Trump helped create.

Earlier this year, the president took a dig at Arnold as the new host with a series of tweets.

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017





being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017





Schwarzenegger fired back. He proposed switching jobs with the president so America “can sleep comfortably again.” Schwarzenegger later quit the show.

There’s no word yet from Schwarzenegger’s camp about his plans to run for office.

