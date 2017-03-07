Arnold Schwarzenegger: I Think Donald Trump Is in Love With Me

Love is in the air for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump.

Schwarzenegger, 69. appeared on SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program, where he discussed Trump’s recent tweet about him following Arnold’s decision to leave his gig as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice. After all, it’s not every day that the president calls you “pathetic.”

“I think he’s in love with me,” Schwarzenegger cracked.

“Is that what it is?” Smerconish asked.

“Yeah, I think so,” Schwarzenegger replied.

Last week, Arnold announced he would be exiting the ratings-troubled reality show. “I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett,” he said in a statement. “Everyone — from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department — was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

Naturally, the baggage Schwarzenegger was referring to was President Trump. And naturally, Trump had a few things to say about that.

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017





This isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger and Trump have publicly sparred. In February, Trump decided to turn his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast into a roast of Schwarzenegger.

“But we had tremendous success on The Apprentice. And when I ran for President, I had to leave the show. That’s when I knew for sure I was doing it. And they hired a big, big movie star — Arnold Schwarzenegger — to take my place,” he told the crowd. “And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings, okay?”

The Terminator star replied with a video addressed to Trump: “Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and then I take over your job and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”





We’re counting down the minutes until Trump has something to say about Arnold’s Mean Girls-esque “he’s in love with me” line. In 3… 2… 1.





