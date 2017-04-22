Ariel Winter Turns Heads in Black Bedazzled Mini Dress at ‘Dog Years’ Premiere

Ariel Winter definitely has a look!

The 19-year-old actress turned heads in a black, bedazzled mini dress at the New York City premiere of her new film, Dog Years, on Saturday.

Gone are the sassy pink locks the teenager sported to Coachella last weekend. Instead, Winter let her long, straight black hair lay down to her waist.

The Modern Family star's ensemble was quite a departure from the outfits sported by the rest of her cast, including Robert De Niro, Chevy Chase and Burt Reynolds.

While Winter's look was definitely sexy, she sports a much racier look in the film -- with striking red hair and a tiger tattoo on her arm.

A great shot of Ariel Winter on the set of Dog Years #DogYearsFilm @arielwinter1 pic.twitter.com/h5fouHVgMG — Dog Years (@DogYearsFilm) April 16, 2017

ET caught up with the actress earlier this month, where she opened up about the difficulties of growing up in the spotlight.

"It definitely has been [difficult growing up in the public eye]. It's hard to go through your awkward stage in front of the camera. It's hard to go through your, you know, 'I'm a kid, now I'm an adult' phase. It's kind of weird," she revealed. "So it's been kind of hard."

