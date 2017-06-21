Ariel Winter Slams Tabloid Reports That She Gives Her Boyfriend an Allowance

Ariel Winter is not bankrolling her boyfriend.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Wednesday to slam a tabloid report claiming that she gives her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, an allowance.

WATCH: Ariel Winter Dishes on Living With Boyfriend Levi Meaden: 'He Takes Care of All That Handy Stuff'

"Seriously, how dare you make up stuff that you have no idea about?" Winter began her post, calling the tabloid a "trash magazine." "I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person. I would NEVER pay my boyfriend ANY sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept if I offered."

"He BUYS his own stuff whether it's for me or himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life," she continued. "I HATE fake news, but I guess that's what our world has come to. Get your sh*t straight. I don't support anyone, and I don't need anyone to support me."

"He's got a full career (including something huge that's new) and works hard for it. He's not just someone's boyfriend," Winter concluded. "So if you don't know us, don't comment. Xoxo."

This isn't the first time Winter has found herself defending her relationship with Meaden. Last month, the 19-year-old actress opened up about those criticizing her relationship with the actor, who is 10 years her senior.

RELATED: Ariel Winter Clarifies Recent Quotes About Boyfriend Levi Meaden: 'I Don't Need to Defend Anything'

"I don't understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all," she told Refinery 29. "There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don't live together and are super happy. But I'm super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It's just great."

See more in the video below.

Related Articles