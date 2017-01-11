Ariel Winter Rocks See-Through Top and Super Leggy Cutoff Jean Shorts After Racy Booty Snap -- See the Pics!

Ariel Winter loves to show some skin!

The Modern Family star was snapped outside of the Peppermint club in West Hollywood, California, on a beyond soggy Tuesday night, wearing a see-through mesh top, as well as a cut-off jeans/tan high heels pairing that led to a super leggy look.

View photos

AKM-GSI

PHOTOS: Celebs' Epic Winter Getaways

The 18-year-old actress seemed pleased with the daring fashion on Instagram, sharing her outfit with the hashtag, "#ootd."

Just recently, Winter was enjoying a very booty-ful Bora Bora vacation, snapping a couple backside photos during her trip to paradise.

WATCH: Ariel Winter Posts Insane Booty Pic, Shows Off Hip Tattoo in Bora Bora

"Y'all there are stingrays in the water," Winter captioned one tan line-baring photo from the bow of a boat.

Looks like the TV star is really living it up!

WATCH: Ariel Winter Calls Out 'Fake Friends' on Twitter

Watch the video below for more from Winter's tropical getaway.

Related Articles