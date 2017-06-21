Ariana Grande’s Rhinestone-Studded Tiara Is Now for Sale

Ariana Grande donned a fancy tiara to promote her recently released Dangerous Woman album. That glitzy accessory went up for auction yesterday, with a starting bid of $5,000.





The piece will be sold off by Nate D. Sanders Auctions, a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in rare expensive books, fine art, autographed items, and Hollywood memorabilia. According to a spokesman for the company, the proceeds collected from the bejeweled tiara, which was consigned prior to the Manchester attack, will not be donated to charity.

The bejeweled tiara was designed by Mary Collins of Vauje Jewelry. Collins seems to be the go-to jeweler for celeb crown-designing needs: She has designed glamorous headgear for Kevin Hart, Jason Derulo, Blue Ivy, and even Paris Hilton‘s dog.

Grande’s rhinestone-studded brass crown is 4 1/2 inches tall in the front, and 7 inches in diameter. It was originally sold to Grande for $675. Besides the crown itself, the highest bidder will receive a certificate of authenticity and photos of Grande wearing the tiara.

