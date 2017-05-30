Ariana Grande’s Mom Pays Tribute to Manchester Victims: ‘I Stand With You All’

On Memorial Day, Ariana Grande’s mom, Joan, honored victims of the Manchester attack. Via Twitter, Joan remembered everyone who was at her daughter’s concert on that tragic day.

She tweeted, “This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow. I join my daughter in extending my help and services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester.”





She added, “My heart goes out to all the victims: those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds.”

Joan was at Manchester Arena with her daughter on May 22. The deadly bombing killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others that night. Joan reportedly helped usher young fans to safety amid the chaos.

She wrote, “I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives! Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester.”

Ariana’s mom concluded by remembering those who bravely serve, tying it to Memorial Day. “I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world!”

The singer will return to Manchester for a benefit concert on June 4 to raise money for the victims of the terrorist attack. Other artists who will join Ariana onstage are Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Usher, and Coldplay.

