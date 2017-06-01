Ariana Grande’s Charity Concert in Manchester Sells Out in Just 6 Minutes

Ariana Grande’s charity concert for Manchester, One Love Manchester, sold out in an astonishing six minutes on Thursday.

Around 45,000 tickets were gone just moments after they went on sale at 10 a.m U.K. time, the twitter site for the concert confirmed.

UPDATE: One Love Manchester is now completely sold out- and in under 6 minutes! — One Love Manchester (@1lovemanchester) June 1, 2017





Those who were at the original gig on Monday May 22 have been offered free tickets, while the rest went on sale for $52 (£40).

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund. The show is expected to bring in around $2.6 million.

Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber are joining Grande and Brit-favorites Take That and One Direction’s Niall Horan are also included in the show. The pop line-up also has The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Usher and Pharrell performing.





Grande announced her desire to put on the benefit concert in a special message just four days after the tragedy.

A statement from Ticketmaster said the site “was unsurprisingly met with remarkable demand for One Love Manchester tickets we had on sale this morning – 140,000 fans were on the website and our call centre was buzzing. With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high.”



