Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ Cover in Paris, Resumes Her ‘Dangerous Woman’ Tour

It was an emotional and empowering night for Ariana Grande and her fans on Wednesday. The 23-year-old pop star resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris, France, marking her first tour stop since the tragic May 22 bombing outside of her Manchester concert.



Grande previously suspended her tour in the aftermath of the attack, which took 22 lives and injured many more. But on Wednesday night, she gave a high-energy performance in Paris, treating fans to some of her biggest hits like "Side to Side," "Dangerous Woman," "Love Me Harder," and more.





She was joined on stage by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, for one song, and led the crowd in a moving rendition of her song "One Last Time."

Grande also added her cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to the set list, after she sang the tune for the crowd at her One Love Manchester benefit concert this past weekend. The song was also released as a single with proceeds going to the victims.



The televised benefit concert raised more than $9 million for the victims of the attack and featured top artists like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay and more.

Ahead of Wednesday's show, Grande took to Instagram to thank her Parisian fans, writing, "First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."



After the concert, she shared a pic of herself performing, writing, "Merci, Paris Je t'aime. Grateful to be back."

She also shared a video of herself singing while holding onto the hands of some cheering audience members.



Grande will continue to make tour stops around Europe throughout June before heading to South America.



