Ariana Grande Gets a Manchester Bee Tattoo In Honor of the City and Victims of the Terror Attack

Ariana Grande is honoring Manchester with a special tattoo.

The 23-year-old singer -- who recently headlined a charity concert benefitting the Red Cross and dedicated to the victims of the Manchester bombing -- showed her solidarity with the city by getting a tattoo of a bee, the symbol of Manchester, ET can confirm.

A source tells ET that the artist who did the body art came to the One Love Manchester benefit concert and was inking tattoos in the green room. Several members of Grande's tour also got tattoos of the Manchester bee.

The televised benefit concert, which featured a slate of other artists including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Coldplay -- raised millions for the victims of the terror attack outside her concert at the Manchester Area on May 22.

23 people were killed, including the bomber, and more than 59 others were injured in the devastating attack.

On Wednesday, Grande resumed her Dangerous Woman tour, after suspending it for several weeks, with an emotional concert in Paris, France, where she sang a heartfelt cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," which she also performed at the end of the One Love Manchester concert.

