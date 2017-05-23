Ariana Grande Comforted by Mac Miller as She Lands in U.S. After Manchester Concert Bombing

Ariana Grande is back in the United States and has reunited with boyfriend Mac Miller following the concert attack at her show in Manchester on Monday night.

The 23-year-old singer returned to Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday, where Grande was spotted with 25-year-old Miller and her mother at the airport.

"When Ariana got off the plane, Mac greeted her on the tarmac with a long hug followed by a kiss," a source tells E! News. "Mac also gave Ariana's mom a hug. It was a very emotional reunion and they stood talking for a minute before getting into the car."

NEWS: Ariana Grande Says She's 'Broken' After 22 Die in Post-Concert Attack -- 'I Don't Have Words'

A source close to Grande tells ET that the former Nickelodeon star is "an absolute wreck" following the suicide bombing that left 22 people dead.

"She cares more about her fans than anything," the source says.

Grande tweeted about the attack on Monday. "Broken," she wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."

CBS This Morning's Gayle King spoke off-camera with Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday about how the singer is doing. Braun said that Grande is "not good at all," and is "hysterical" and "devastated" over the news.

WATCH: Man, 23, Arrested in Relation to Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Bombing

Meanwhile, another source close to Grande tells ET that "the singer has not made a decision to cancel the remainder of her tour."

"Her team is continuing to assess the situation before they decide how to move forward, " the source says, adding, "their focus is on the victims and their families."

Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old college student, was one of the first victims confirmed dead from the attack. Watch the video below for more on Callander's special relationship with Grande.

