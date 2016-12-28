Ariana Grande Claps Back at Haters Criticizing Her Harassment Post

Ariana Grande isn't going down without a fight.

The 23-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to clap back at those who criticized her recent story about feeling objectified after a fan encounter.

Grande shared her experience with a misogynistic fan on Tuesday, recalling that he called her "sexy as hell" and congratulated her boyfriend, Mac Miller, for "hitting that." While some applauded Grande for speaking up about the incident, others responded by blaming the singer for the fan's crude comments because of how she portrays herself in music videos.

"Seeing a lot of 'but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! You're so sexual!'… please hold," she tweeted, before posting a series of powerful tweets. "You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not!!! It's our right to express ourselves."

seeing a lot of "but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you're so sexual!" .... please hold.. next tweet... i repeat — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

Women's choice. ♡ our bodies, our clothing, our music, our personalities..... sexy, flirty, fun.

it is not. an open. invitation.

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

You are literally saying that if we look a certain way, we are yours to take. But we are not !!! It's our right to express ourselves. ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

Grande definitely isn't afraid to stand up for herself. Earlier this year, the "Dangerous Woman" singer slammed Ryan Seacrest during an on-air interview for asking about her relationship with Miller.

