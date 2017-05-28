Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Emotionally Speaks Out About ‘Horrific Tragedy’ in Manchester

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie, shared a series of emotional messages about the Manchester attack via social media on Sunday.

"My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester," wrote the 34-year-old entertainer, who had earlier retweeted his sister's messages about the attacks.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Reveals She's Returning to Manchester After Fatal Attack

"I echo my sister's sentiment & say we can't allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear..." he continued. ".... but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowerment. & so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!"

My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester. — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

....but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowement. — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

& so I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!✨ — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

Twenty two people were killed and more than 50 injured when a suicide bomber struck just moments after Ariana left the stage at Manchester Arena on May 22.

A fundraising page has been set up to aid the families of victims, with Frankie concluding his messages by sharing the link.

"I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time," he wrote.

I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time. 💖 https://t.co/fPlP6nf5oA — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) May 28, 2017

Meanwhile, on Friday, Ariana tweeted a letter to fans in her first extended public statement about the tragedy.

"I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week, " wrote the songstress, who added that she plans to return to Manchester to play a benefit concert. "The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know."

WATCH: Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Mac Miller Cancels Weekends Concerts

"The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday," she continued. "YOU are the opposite."

See more on her emotional letter below.

Related Articles