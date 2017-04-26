Aretha Franklin Resurrects the Ultimate Petty Feud With Dionne Warwick

Aretha Franklin knows a thing or two about respect. And if that means she has to wait five years to get it, then so be it.

The Queen of Soul reignited a feud with fellow singer Dionne Warwick over a “libelous” statement Warwick made during Whitney Houston’s funeral. On Tuesday, Franklin called the Associated Press, after sending a fax the day before, to address this incident.

Apparently, during the service, Warwick referred to Aretha, saying, “She loves Whitney as if she were born to her. She is her godmother.”

That line was enough to set Franklin off because she wasn’t Whitney’s godmother. She said she met Whitney when Whitney was a child but was far too busy to be anyone’s godmother.

Franklin thought Warwick’s statement was damaging to her but didn’t feel like dealing with it then. But now apparently feels like the right time.

Last week, the two saw each other at the Tribeca Film Festival. Franklin said Warwick tried to talk to her backstage and asked to give her a hug.

As any other diva would, Franklin responded with a dash of attitude. She told AP, “I don’t care about her apology — at this point it isn’t about an apology, it’s about libel.”

