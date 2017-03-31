April Fools’ Day Roundup: Nick Cannon, Leighton Meester, Dax Shepard and More Reveal Hilarious Pranks

April Fools’ Day is upon us, and you know what that means: We’re all thinking of hilarious pranks to pull. But you know who has some tricks up their sleeves? Celebrities! (See, celebs really are just like us.)

You might be surprised to know that many of today’s biggest stars are actually pretty good at pulling pranks. Like the time Nick Cannon announced on his radio show that he broke up with Mariah Carey, long before it actually happened.

“I played a joke that me and Mariah were breaking up … and then it came true. Jokes on me,” Cannon explains.

Or the time Dominic Purcell when into Prison Break’s Amaury Nolasco’s cellphone. He confesses, “I went into a friend’s phone, started scrolling down all of the girls he was texting, and I sent messages like, ‘I don’t want to be with you anymore. It’s over.’”

And for someone who used to play pranks for a living during his days on MTV’s hit series Punk’d, Dax Shepard told us, “That was the sum total of pranks I’ve ever pulled in my life. I’m too lazy.”

