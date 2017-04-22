‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star David Henrie Is Married

Congrats to David Henrie!

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star wed ​ex-Miss Delaware, Maria Cahill, in a traditional ceremony on Friday, Henrie's rep confi​r​ms to ET.

"I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her. Now, almost three years later, it's almost surreal that we're finally getting married," the 27-year-old actor said in a statement to ET. "We're so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can't wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate."

In attendance during Henrie's big day was none other than his Wizards co-stars -- including Selena Gomez, People reports.

"[She was] one of the first people I told I was getting married. She was like, 'I'm in. Whenever it is, I'll be there,'" he told the outlet, adding that Gomez was initially going to perform at the wedding. "As it got closer, I was like 'No, just relax and enjoy the evening.' But it very well might [happen spontaneously]."

