‘Walking Dead’ Star Christian Serratos Gives Birth

Congratulations Christian Serratos!

The Walking Dead star has given birth to her first child, she announced via Instagram on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, Peta Murgatroyd and More Stars Celebrate Mother's Day!

"Happy Mother's Day from little W and me!" Serratos, who plays Rosita on the hit AMC show, captioned the sweet snap. The pic shows the 26-year-old actress in bed with her newborn in arms.

NEWS: 'The Walking Dead' Star Steven Yeun Welcomes First Child With Wife Joana Pak

Serratos announced she was expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, David Boyd, last March.

Catch up on the biggest moments from The Walking Dead'sseason seven finale in the video below.

