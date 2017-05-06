‘Walking Dead’ Actor Josh McDermitt Quits Social Media After Reportedly Receiving Death Threats

Josh McDermitt will not be a victim of cyberbullying.

The Walking Dead actor, who portrays Eugene Porter on the zombie series, quit social media after allegedly receiving death threats. During season seven, McDermitt's character took a drastic change, which didn't sit well with some fans.

EXCLUSIVE! 'The Walking Dead' Boss Addresses That Jesus Reveal: He 'Is So Much More Than His Sexuality'

Before terminating his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, the 38-year-old actor took to Facebook Live to tell his followers that they can hate Eugene, but the bullying and threats are unnecessary.

"Don't send me death threats, because I will ― I'm gonna report all that sh*t to the cops," he said. "I'm just sick of it. You can hate Eugene, I don't care. I'll argue that you're wrong, but you can think whatever you want. But when you start saying you hope I die, I don't know if you're talking about Josh or Eugene. I gotta report that sh*t."

"So just don't be an a*****e. And then ... stop complaining," he continued. "Let's just stop complaining about everything on the internet. OK. Seriously. Go spend time with your family or friends or loved ones. Just get off the internet. Is there anything else? Other than I love you? I do. I love you guys."

Josh McDermitt's last FB Live Stream before he deactivated all of his social media. Proof of death threats #JoshMcDermitt #deaththreats pic.twitter.com/jS8zRgvxIW — TWD HQ (@TWD__HQ) May 2, 2017

RELATED: WATCH: 'The Walking Dead': Morgan Is Back to His Murderous Ways -- Here's What Set Him Off!

McDermitt previously spoke out against internet trolls when his co-star, Alanna Masterson, was body shamed. "People need to chill the eff out with the crap that they're putting on the internet," he said in a Build Series interview. "It's very disturbing because we are people, everyone."

He also told HuffPost that sometimes fans get too caught up with The Walking Dead story lines and can't separate real life from fiction.

"These fans, some of them will come after us, the actors, and yell at us like, 'How can you go against Rick, man.' And I'm like, 'What? This is a story. It's fiction. Simmer down,'" he said.

For more on The Walking Dead, see the video below.

Related Articles