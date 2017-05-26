'Twin Peaks': David Lynch breaks down the first four episodes

Subscribe to A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks – on iTunes, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts – to unwrap the mysteries in EW’s after-show every Monday during the Showtime revival.

The return of Twin Peaks on Showtime (Sundays, 9 p.m.) is finally here, 26 years after the influential cult classic left us hanging with many maddening cliffhangers. You might be thrilled, you’re probably mystified, and you’re certainly perplexed. What’s up with the talking tree? Where did Laura Palmer fly off too? Will Agent Cooper ever come back with mind and personality intact? Co-creator David Lynch, notoriously tight-lipped and spoiler-phobic, was true to form when we met up with him the morning after the premiere for coffee and a brief chat before he departed for Cannes Film Festival. “The story is the thing,” he said when asked about why he’d rather not explain or frame things for viewers. “When it’s finished, that’s it. Nothing should be added to it. All the rest is baloney.” Still, the director, 71, indulged our curiosity about what we’ve seen and teased the journey to come. He even drew us a picture. [Note: This conversation includes questions about Parts 3 and 4, which are currently available on Showtime’s digital platforms. They air on the flagship network on May 28.]

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: It’s Monday. Parts 1 and 2 have premiered, and the reviews are coming in. Parts 3 and 4 are now available to some Showtime subscribers. And here you are, doing your favorite thing in the world, talking to the press. How are you feeling?

DAVID LYNCH: I’m feeling good, I am. I’m kind of insulated from things because I don’t hear so much feedback, so I’m just in regular living mode.

Is that a choice? To stay insulated?

Sort of.

Would you like people to tell you how things are being received, or would you rather shut that out?

Well, for sure I’d like to hear good news. But you have to face everything, and so it’s good to kind of go along with your life.

What were you doing last night while we were all watching the premiere? Were you watching, too?

A whole bunch of cast and crew went to a bar in the valley, and they had a big screening. So I pictured them there. I was at home working on a table in my woodshop.

What kind of table?

Okay, I’m building a table — well if you have a pen, I can draw it for you.

View photos

I have a pencil.

Yeah, that would be perfect! [He begins drawing] Here is a place for glasses, remote controls, and pens. And here’s a circle with Kleenex coming out. Here’s a larger circle for a wine bottle. This is a door on special hinges that holds cigarettes and lighter. And over on this side is a large door, so this part right here is a place for Parmesan crackers and trail mix and wine glasses and different things. I’m going to have electricity wired into the table — I’m going to have a lamp — so I have a switch right here. And then down here is a drawer that has a place for a yellow pad. If I have an idea, I can take out the yellow pad and write it down with the pens. And it’s on these red wheels. So it’s a side table that holds all the things that I use.

Is this for your painting studio?

No, it’s for a place where I sit. I can watch TV from that place, or I can meditate from that place, or I can think in that place.

So you were building a table last night.

Yep.

My experience of the show, after four parts, is similar to the subplot in Part 1, where the young lovers grow a monstrous entity inside a giant glass box, then get killed by it. It’s fascinating watching it slowly take shape and form, and occasionally, it bursts through the glass and blows my mind away.

Well, that’s good!

Were you trying to give the audience an allegory for TV-watching or how to watch the show?

No. But that’s an interesting way to think about it.

Do you think in terms of allegory or meta?

Not really. Ideas just come, you think about them, and you figure out their meaning. Then, how they fit into the whole is another thing completely. It’s not finished until it’s finished, and you don’t really know until further down the road how one thing relates to another. It’s just like a magical thing. I also always say the whole thing exists in another room as a complete puzzle, all the parts are together, and someone from that other room is sort of a rascal and randomly flips parts over into this room. And then you to have to put the puzzle together, but one is from the end of the story, one is from the middle, and a couple from the beginning, and you won’t know until it’s more formed what it could be.

Read More