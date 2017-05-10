‘Total Divas’ Star Brie Bella Welcomes a Baby Girl

Congrats to Brie Bella!

The Total Divas star welcomed her first child with husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) on Tuesday, E! News reports. Bella gave birth to a baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson.



"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling," Bella, 33, told E! in a statement. "Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world."

Bella, who was due at the end of April, shared her journey to motherhood with fans via Instagram.

"Oh the things we'll do to naturally induce ourselves lol .....I swear I've done ALL of them!! #6dayslate #40weekspregnant," she captioned a shot of herself sitting on a yoga ball on Saturday. "✨And thank you #BellaArmy for all your thoughts and prayers after our little scare at the hospital 😘❤😊."

"Our Sunflowers have bloomed so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign that Birdie will be coming very soon!!! 🌻 ," she wrote alongside another snap on Thursday. "#40weekspregnant #4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."

Bella, whose real name is Brianna Monique Garcia-Colace, married Danielson in April 2014. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in October.

While the 33-year-old WWE star has been patiently awaiting her daughter's arrival, her sister, Nikki Bella, got engaged to John Cena.

See more on the couple -- and their upcoming nuptials -- in the video below.

