'Timeless' Star Matt Lanter and Wife Expecting First Child

Times are changing for Matt Lanter!

The Timeless star and his wife, Angela, are expecting their first child, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Moynihan and Wife Brynn Welcome Baby Girl

"HUGE NEWS! - We have a Jedi joining the family in 2018! ...We sense The Force is strong with this one! @angelalanter," Matt, who has played Anakin Skywalker in animated Star Wars films and TV shows, wrote alongside a photo of himself with Angela and a sonogram of their soon-to-be baby. "Annnd we're documenting the whole thing week by week in our new podcast, Hello Bump. It's live now! Click the link in my bio to head over to iTunes!"

"Excited doesn't begin to explain how @mattlanter and I feel right now! Our hearts are bursting with joy because Baby Lanter is on the way!" Angela captioned a post on her own page. "This secret has been the hardest I've ever had to keep. Head over to my blog (link in bio) to read more about our news plus a BIG announcement on a project we've been working on for months!"

NEWS: Mark Steines and Wife Julie Welcome Daughter Parker Rose: 'It Was a Surprise For Us'

While the Lanters have yet to announce if they're having a boy or a girl, another expecting couple, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, think they'll be welcoming a daughter. Find out why in the video below.

Related Articles