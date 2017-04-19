‘Stranger Things’ Star Shannon Purser Comes Out as Bisexual: ‘It’s Something I’m Still Processing’

Shannon Purser is opening up to her fans about her sexuality.

"I don't normally do this, but I figure now is as good a time as any to get personal," she wrote in an emotional message shared to Twitter on Tuesday. "I've only just recently come out as bisexual to my family and friends."

"It's something I am still processing and trying to understand and I don't like talking about it too much," the 19-year-old Stranger Things actress continued, adding that she's "very, very new to the LGBT community."

WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Shannon Purser Gets Candid About Her Sexuality, Shares Message of Hope For Her Fans

Purser penned the candid post partially in response to backlash she received after posting a "thoughtless" tweet about certain devotees of her CW series Riverdale who "ship" two of the show's main female characters, Betty and Veronica. The tweet has since been deleted.

"I have never ever wanted to alienate anyone," Purser wrote in her heartfelt message. "It wasn't a wise or kind thing to say and I'm disappointed in myself, especially as a Christian who has always been taught to speak love to others."

"Thank you to all the people who kindly reached out to me and educated me about the reality [of] your feelings about queerbaiting and I apologize to those who were hurt," she added.

WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Shannon Purser Gets 'Super Real' on Body Image

Last week, Purser opened up about her sexuality in a string of tweets sharing words of love and support for any of her fans who are struggling to accept themselves.

"I know what it's like to have anxiety about it," she wrote. "Especially trying to come to terms with it and my faith. It can be really scary... But it's gonna be OK. You're going to be OK. No, you're going to be great." Check out the video below to hear more.

