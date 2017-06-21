'Star Trek: Discovery' first look at Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca

Here’s a major first look at Star Trek: Discovery: Above is the first photo of Jason Isaacs as Gabriel Lorca, a steely Federation Starship Captain who’s considered a brilliant military tactician. The photo also gives the first hint of the bridge of the U.S.S. Discovery — which hasn’t yet been fully revealed (the bridge shown in the CBS All Access’ drama’s trailer is on the U.S.S. Shenzhou). Isaacs is best known for his work in the Harry Potter franchise (as Lucius Malfoy) and on shows such as Netflix’s The OA and Showtime’s Brotherhood.

Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead) as Starfleet First Officer Michael Burnham, marking the first time a Trek series lead has not been a captain. Also in the mix is Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), under whom Burnham serves, and Lt. Saru (Doug Jones), a new alien species in the Trek franchise, among others. Plus, a whole lot of Klingons.

On Monday, CBS announced Star Trek: Discovery will debut Sunday, Sept. 24 (first on CBS, then shifting to CBS All Access streaming service). EW has more to come, follow @jameshibberd for the latest.