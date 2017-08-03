'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi Welcomes Baby No. 2!

The Reaper crew has a new member!

Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage star Theo Rossi and his wife, Meghan, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Thursday, ET confirms.

Arlo Benjamin Rossi was born in New York, weighing 8 pounds and 13 oz and measuring 20 and a half inches long.

"My wife and I couldn't be happier or more grateful to welcome our son, Arlo Benjamin Rossi, into the world!" Rossi said in a statement to ET. "My wife and the little man are doing terrific, but I think our 2-year-old son, Kane, is the happiest now that he's a big brother."

ET was with Rossi at the premiere of Lowriders in May, where Meghan debuted her baby bump for the first time.

"Our first kid was born during filming this and now we're having another one. So if they do a Lowriders 2, I might have a third kid," Rossi joked.

"We were surprised on our son, during the making of this, and we'll be surprised on this," Rossi shared on waiting until his sons were born to find out their sex. "You don't get many surprises in life."

Reporting by Angelique Jackson.

