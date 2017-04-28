‘SNL’ Star Aidy Bryant Engaged to Former ‘Late Night’ Writer Conner O’Malley: ‘I Thought It Was a Joke’

Aidy Bryant's proposal story belongs in a romantic comedy.

The Saturday Night Live cast member revealed on Thursday's Late Night With Seth Meyers that she got engaged last October to former Late Night writer Conner O'Malley. Flashing her engagement ring on the talk show, Bryant recalled the romantic way O'Malley popped the question.

PHOTOS: The Biggest and Best Celebrity Engagement Rings

"We've been together a long time; we've been together almost nine years. So, a lot of the shimmer and shine has faded and we're just living every damn day as best we can," she explained. "We've seen each other through a lot. Like, he used to work as a full-blown garbage man -- not a joke, just a garbage man. I used to sweep up hair in a barber shop. I mean, we've, like, been through it."

Bryant admitted that she had no inkling that her longtime boyfriend would be asking for her hand in marriage. "One night I came home from 'pitch' at SNL. ...I pitched to Lin-Manuel Miranda and then when I got home I had my purse and our mail and all these boxes, and I walked to our door and our dog had a bowtie on. I was like, 'My dog doesn't wear a bow tie! Where is he going tonight?'" the 29-year-old comedian quipped. "Basically, the second I shut the door, a man -- who I discovered was Conner -- frantically came around the corner and was just like, 'Will you marry me?!' No box. No 'I love you.' No fancy. Just a man in full terror standing very far from a dog in a bow tie, just holding a loose ring going, 'Will you marry me?!' I was like, 'What?!' I truly couldn't comprehend what was happening.

WATCH: Kid Rock Is Engaged to Girlfriend Audrey Berry

"I kept saying, 'Is this a joke? Are you doing a joke?'" she continued. "And then I said, 'Of course I'll marry you. I love you.' And it was really nice."

Bryant -- who didn't reveal a wedding date -- noted how thoughtful O'Malley was with the proposal. "He was like, 'Well, you always said that you wanted it to happen in our house if it ever happened.' I was like, 'That's true; I wanted it to be private,'" she said. "He was like, 'But I also knew you probably wanted to be wearing a bra and have makeup on, so I knew I had to do it after you just got home from work -- otherwise it would never be another moment.'"

MORE: Gotham Star Jessica Lucas Is Engaged -- See Her Ring!

She joked, "It's about a 40-second window before I get in the door and I rip off my mask and become a woman on the couch -- so he did the right thing!"

While Bryant and O'Malley wanted a private engagement, John Cena recently got on one knee on live TV to propose to his longtime love, Nikki Bella. ET caught up with the pro wrestler and actor on Thursday night, and he revealed what led him to pop the question in the WWE ring. Check it out:

Related Articles