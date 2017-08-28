'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Tamra Judge reveals she has melanoma

Tamra Judge had an important message for her Instagram followers on Sunday.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a selfie that revealed a small blemish on her backside that she disclosed was melanoma.

I work out hard for this booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I'm not sure that's happening now," Judge wrote. "It looks like God has a different plan for me."

The reality star explained that she wanted share the selfie to show "what melanoma looks like."

"I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked," she added. "This was just a small black flat freckle.... I had no idea! I'll be fine because my faith is strong and my a** ain't bad either."

Judge goes on to admit that the news has made her "a little sad , worried and pissed off."

"But we caught it early and that makes me happy," she continued. "Happy birthday to me. #saveyoura** birthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now #awareness.#skincheck"

Judge is very focused on her health. "I truly believe that working out, eating well, and taking your supplements is really the key to staying young," she told ET. "I can see it in my face. I can see it in my skin. I can just see it in my whole body. ...I started to see just a layer of fat developing around my midsection, and I'm like, 'Oh hell no! This is not happening.'"

