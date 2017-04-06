‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Erika Jayne Says She Spends $40,000 Per Month on Fashion

It's expensive to be Erika Jayne!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is sharing just how much she spends per month on fashion and accessories.

EXCLUSIVE: Erika Jayne & PK Kemsley Finally Have It Out Over Panty-Gate on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

"It's a lot," Jayne confesses to In Touch Weekly before estimating her monthly beauty budget. "Maybe $40,000 a month on clothes, shoes and accessories."

"But it's all for work. I'm on television, this is what I do for a living," she adds. "It's part of the job."

The 45-year-old reality star has had a busy 2017. She's currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, promoting her music and wrapping up the latest season of RHOBH. But the juggling act has become the new normal for the "XXpen$ive" singer.

"I have a lot going on in my life," Jayne explains."You just make it work."

NEWS: Erika Jayne to Headline Hyundai's 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards After-Party

In March, ET caught up with the blonde bombshell and her DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko, after they were announced as part of the season 24 cast. Jayne confessed to being "excited and nervous" to join the show.

"I have no idea what I'm doing," she said of taking on ballroom dancing, before gushing over Savchenko. "I'm really in this man's hands, he's going to teach me everything he knows. We're gonna go out there week after week, perform and kill it."

See more below.

Related Articles