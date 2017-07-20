‘Power’ Star Naturi Naughton Welcomes Baby Girl

It's a girl!

Power star Naturi Naughton and her longtime boyfriend Ben welcomed their first child on Wednesday, July 19, ET can confirm. The baby girl weighed 5 lbs. 15 oz. and was 19 inches long.

The 33-year-old actress has been showing off her baby bump throughout the pregnancy, taking to Instagram to document her journey to motherhood.

"It's almost that time," she shared on June 28.

The new mom rocked her baby bump on Good Morning America alongside her Power co-star 50 Cent, and showed off some maternity photos taken for Essence magazine.

