Selena Gomez Celebrates 25th Birthday in Intimate Party with Friends

What better way to ring in your 25th year than with the people you love most?

Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone birthday in an intimate, low-key party with friends over the weekend, in a soirée with balloons, a sweet cake, and a few pals.

“Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn’t be more blessed,” the “Bad Liar” singer captioned an Instagram photo of herself perched on a kitchen counter in a pair of sweats.

“A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo.”

In another photo, Gomez showed her friends with their phones out and ready to snap photos as the singer looked down at her birthday cake. She captioned the picture simply: “My people.”

Gomez’s boyfriend the Weeknd did not appear to be at the party as he is currently on tour in Paris.

Gomez’s big day was on Saturday, as fans rushed to the star’s social media to wish her a happy birthday, Gomez headed to Twitter with a message of her own:

Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes! Asked my family and friends to make a donation -if you want to join: https://t.co/KONFIgjfRc — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 22, 2017

“Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes!” she wrote alongside a link to the Alliance for Lupus Research. “Asked my family and friends to make a donation – if you want to join.”

Although Gomez’s best gal pal, Taylor Swift, stayed silent on social media on Saturday, the “Bad Blood” singer sent an early birthday shout out to Gomez earlier this month.

Selena Gomez’s Releases Sensual Song ‘Fetish’ With an Equally Steamy Music Video

“Sultry pop magic from this dreamy almost-birthday-girl,” Swift captioned a July 13 photo of Gomez’s cover for her single “Fetish.”

The year has been a big one for Gomez, who recently made her Coach modeling debut, executive produced the hit Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, returned to the spotlight with a moving speech at the American Music Awards and found love with singer The Weeknd.