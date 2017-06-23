‘Mindy Project’ Star Xosha Roquemore and ‘Atlanta’ Actor Lakeith Stanfield Reportedly Welcome First Child

Xosha Roquemore and LaKeith Stanfield are parents!

The Mindy Project star and the 25-year-old actor have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

According to People, the 32-year-old actress tweeted a photo – which has since been deleted – of her nursing her newborn, with the caption, "Mom," on Thursday. Fans also pointed out that in her latest Instagram post, there is a baby's head in the corner.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta star also tweeted about beginning a "new chapter" and being "in a complete dream world past 24 hours" on June 12. Roquemore also wrote, "team no sleep ayyyeeee," on June 17.

New chapter — Lakeith Stanfield (@stanfield_keith) June 13, 2017

Team no sleep ayyyeeee — Xosha Kai Roquemore (@XoshaRockstar) June 17, 2017

Been in a a complete dream world past 24 hours — Lakeith Stanfield (@stanfield_keith) June 12, 2017

In March, Roquemore officially announced her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump in three Instagram pics. The baby is the couple's first child together.

ET has reached out to reps for Roquemore and Stanfield for comment.

