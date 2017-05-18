Will 'The Last Jedi' Have the Biggest Twist in 'Star Wars' History?

From Esquire

One movie in and the new Star Wars films have pretty accurately mirrored the original trilogy, for better or worse. You have a talented young orphan, swept up in an intergalactic war between good and evil, who finds out she has mysterious powers. As we know from the trailer from The Last Jedi (and from the final moments of The Force Awakens), she'll travel to a remote planet to learn how to control the force from the last living Jedi. So that means, if following with the template of the first three movies, The Last Jedi should include a twist as mind blowing as The Empire Strikes Back's "I am your father" moment.

According to a Japanese poster for The Last Jedi obtained and translated by Star Wars News, the material teases the biggest twist in the franchise history:

The Most Shocking Truth In Star Wars History Will Soon Be Revealed! A new generation's tale of the struggles of light and dark, virtue and evil has begun with the death of Han Solo. In a Galaxy where First Order and the Resistance are fighting against each other in a war, the heroine, Rey, had the Force awaken within her. What will happen to the galaxy when Rey and the only remaining Jedi knight, Luke Skywalker, meet? Kylo Ren has fallen to the Dark Side of the Force and killed his father, Han Solo. As a successor of his grandfather, Darth Vader, and a high ranking enforcer in the First Order, where will his ambition lead him to? Furthermore, Kylo Ren's mother, the leader of the Resistance, Leia, Poe, Finn, and BB-8, will embark on a new mission! The story has finally begun and it will lead to a mysterious climax! December 15. Be ready for the shocking truth surpassing the previous stories!

So what could this big twist be? The obvious possibility is Rey's lineage, which many suspect could be connected to the Skywalker family (too predictable) or the Kenobi family (slightly less predictable). But there are others, too. Who and what is Snoke? Could Kylo Ren secretly be a double agent for the Resistance? WTF has Luke been doing hiding on this island for so long? Why does he want the Jedi to end?

But, is an "I am your father" moment possible in the social media-obsessed world of 2017? The very day The Force Awakens hit theaters, trolls online (and off) were shouting spoilers into the abyss. People were writing "Kylo Ren kills his father Han Solo" on comment threads, sending it as direct messages, making it their Facebook status, and even writing it on their car and driving around. Even if Star Wars creates some shocking twist that we never see coming, can they actually keep it a secret? And can they really write something that the obsessive minds of the internet can't solve beforehand?

